Friedman on the mood in Toronto and the fans’ response to the losing streak:

The vibes are bad, and I don’t think there’s any way you would be surprised about that… I have thought at times the building would be a nightmare. I think the fans have actually been really patient. Really patient.

Maybe it’s because so many of these — the thing that’s blown me away about this whole streak is in seven of these nine games, they’ve been within one goal after 40 minutes. Last night, they were winning. Almost every single one of these games has been winnable. The Utah game and the Montreal game, I think, were the two exceptions.

They’ve been in them. I remember being at Game 7 when they lost to Florida 5–1. In the first period of that game, the fans were so excited. They wanted the Maple Leafs to win so badly. You could tell how nervous the players were when they started that game. I think Florida got the first 25 shot attempts, but the fans wouldn’t get on them until it really went sideways.

In the Kings game, they were booing Thursday when it was over, and last night against Columbus, they were booing when it was over. But I think the fans have been really good, all things considered. I think they want them to do well.

They made a choice this offseason, and that was they were going to try to load up without their next two first-round picks, and they were going to give it one more run with this group. It doesn’t look like it’s going to work, to say the least.

I just don’t think they’re going to chase good money after bad. I think they’re going to look at this as, “We tried this. It doesn’t seem to be working as well as we prayed or hoped it would work. But now we’re not going to compound the mistake.”