On NHL Tonight, Elliotte Friedman discussed the Maple Leafs’ losing streak, the potential fallout for their roster, and the future of Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
Friedman on the mood in Toronto and the fans’ response to the losing streak:
The vibes are bad, and I don’t think there’s any way you would be surprised about that… I have thought at times the building would be a nightmare. I think the fans have actually been really patient. Really patient.
Maybe it’s because so many of these — the thing that’s blown me away about this whole streak is in seven of these nine games, they’ve been within one goal after 40 minutes. Last night, they were winning. Almost every single one of these games has been winnable. The Utah game and the Montreal game, I think, were the two exceptions.
They’ve been in them. I remember being at Game 7 when they lost to Florida 5–1. In the first period of that game, the fans were so excited. They wanted the Maple Leafs to win so badly. You could tell how nervous the players were when they started that game. I think Florida got the first 25 shot attempts, but the fans wouldn’t get on them until it really went sideways.
In the Kings game, they were booing Thursday when it was over, and last night against Columbus, they were booing when it was over. But I think the fans have been really good, all things considered. I think they want them to do well.
They made a choice this offseason, and that was they were going to try to load up without their next two first-round picks, and they were going to give it one more run with this group. It doesn’t look like it’s going to work, to say the least.
I just don’t think they’re going to chase good money after bad. I think they’re going to look at this as, “We tried this. It doesn’t seem to be working as well as we prayed or hoped it would work. But now we’re not going to compound the mistake.”
Friedman on potential roster changes and the futures of William Nylander and Auston Matthews:
If this continues very poorly, a lot of their guys who are on lower-term contracts, they’ll try to move them for whatever.
Then, when it comes to the big guys, I think they’re going to have to be very sensitive in the way they’re going to treat Nylander. Then they’ll have to sit down with Matthews at some point and say, “What do you want? What do you want to do?”
But I almost can’t see any situation where he is traded in-season. I would be shocked if that happened.
Friedman on the comparison between Matthews’ situation and Quinn Hughes’ departure from Vancouver:
The only difference is Hughes, the previous summer, had told Vancouver he wasn’t going to re-sign, right? The groundwork was kind of there. Nothing like that has happened with Matthews.
The thing about Matthews is that he’s been unbelievable this season. He’s played hard, and he’s said all of the right things. Even last night, when he called it embarrassing and said he felt bad for the people who paid for tickets to watch them, I think fans were like, “All right, I really appreciate that he would say that.”
If this continues in this way, all bets are off. But I don’t believe there was any conversation coming into this season about him not wanting to be here. I do think his first choice is to win in Toronto.
It’s just that I don’t think he will pull the chute until he absolutely believes, 100 percent, he can’t win here. But the way this is going, it’s a problem.
A few quick thoughts:
- Friedman is completely right about the fan base’s support. Not mentioned in the point about the Florida Game 7 debacle was that when Max Domi scored to make it 3-1 early in the third period, the building could not have been more electric in trying to will the players back into it. Naturally, the team got scored on the very next shift. There are countless similar examples, but the fans are nowhere near as quick to turn on — or generally hard on — the team as outside narratives would have you believe. They lost six straight regulation games at home, and it took until their ninth straight loss, in which they gave up a 3-1 lead and lost 4-3 in regulation, for it to start to actually turn ugly in the building. The fans don’t make it impossible to win in Toronto. The organization has done that entirely on its own.
- The sensitivity toward Nylander point is interesting and confusing at the same time. He has a full NMC, so everything runs through him, ultimately. That much is obvious. But the situation should be pretty straightforward. Nylander explicitly acknowledged a full rebuild isn’t palatable to him at this point in his career after last season. The season has gone horribly wrong so far, and Nylander has not delivered on his end of the bargain this season by any stretch of the imagination. It’s not a fun conversation, but it shouldn’t be a particularly complicated one, as far as working together on a list of acceptable teams. Hopefully, both sides can play ball here if it comes to it.
- The Matthews material is heart-wrenching for Leafs fans. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows throughout his tenure, but he’s not wavered in his desire to get it done in Toronto. After a tough year of injuries and underperformance, he’s done nothing but lead by example on the ice and with his statements and attitude off the ice —he looked himself in the mirror, he came back in better shape, he’s owned his own role in losses when appropriate, he’s acknowledged the fan base’s frustrations in a genuine way, he’s held himself and his teammates to account, and he’s answered to the media in as honest a way as possible without throwing anyone under the bus. His fire on the bench and his reaction to his goals against LA and Columbus make it clear he badly wants to lead this team back on course; there are just some major structural flaws with this roster preventing it from happening. In many ways, he’s the most complete version of himself right now as far as his 200-foot play and maturity/leadership as a captain. It would be a devastating end to the best regular-season Leaf career we’ve ever seen.