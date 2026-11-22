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After Sunday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s defensive-zone battles, the possibility of reuniting Auston Matthews and William Nylander, and his decision not to call a timeout during the loss to Columbus.

Once the team was trailing last night, did you consider taking a timeout, slowing the momentum down, and chatting with your team?

Hiller: No.

Is there value in calling a timeout in some of those situations where your team’s kind of flailing?

Hiller: I didn’t think we were flailing in the third period last night.

With the lead slipping away?

Hiller: You can. Hindsight’s 20/20. You can call it, and then you can say, “Oh, you panicked the guys,” and they score, and you say, “Oh, you shouldn’t have done that.” There are different ways to look at it.

I didn’t think that was the case last night. I really didn’t. I thought we actually played pretty well defensively in the third. I think I looked up; they had maybe four chances, maybe five, but scored on the last two. Then we get the result we get.

Chayka mouthing "No time out there" after an icing with 48 seconds left. Is it the end for Hiller? pic.twitter.com/98O5uQMOtf — Frank B-Leaf (@LetMeBeFrankB) November 22, 2026

How did you feel practice went today?

Hiller: I thought it went okay. We didn’t do a lot of skating. If you watched it, you saw a little bit more battling and that type of thing. I thought last night, too often Columbus came out of our defensive corners with the puck, and we had people there. That hurt us in the D-zone. We continue to work on it.

Aatu Räty mentioned that he worked with you a little bit on Long Island. What do you know about him, and what do you think he can bring?

Hiller: It was a long time ago. He was a (draft) pick. He came in and had a really good training camp. He surprised a lot of us at that point, and then was involved in a pretty big trade for Horvat. I kind of lost track of him a little bit, but we’re happy to have him. I had a great sense of him. Smile on his face, confident kid. I remembered, more than anything, he had good hockey sense.

Will Räty play tomorrow?

Hiller: We’re still working through a bunch of stuff, but I would say it’s more likely than not.

How about Jack Roslovic?

Hiller: Again, it’s going to probably depend on that a little bit, too. We’ve got some real question marks around the lineup.

Is there anything to report on Anthony Stolarz? He wasn’t out here today.

Hiller: No, just rest. Nothing to get concerned about. Just rest.

With everything going the way it is, why not start a game with William Nylander on Auston’s right?

Hiller: We’ve tried a lot of different things. Is that what you’re saying? We did that earlier in the year a couple of times, but haven’t done it for quite some time.

I guess it’s always a consideration. What you want to do is try to balance those guys out a little bit. I think when you don’t have a lot of depth currently with the injuries, you don’t necessarily want to load them up. I have at times in-game. You’ve seen that.

Again, everything’s on the table. We talk about these things a lot. I’m not sure if you’ll see that or not, though.

How do you feel Nylander is being utilized in the lineup right now? What more do you want to see from him?

Hiller: From Willy, how’s he being utilized? He played quite a bit the night before. He didn’t play as much last night. He’s trying to get his game back, and I think we’ve seen some better signs offensively in the last two games. I think people would agree with that.

It’s hard to overcome the one big mistake in a game. You’ve got to play a pretty darn good game to overcome making a big mistake like he did. He doesn’t have to get three, but you can’t give the one up a game. That’s just obvious. We need offense from him, for sure, but not at the expense of another big mistake.

How do you think about the balance between rotating players through different forward lines and giving them some consistency?

Hiller: At different times, you can have consistency. If you’re playing well, things are going your way, and everybody’s healthy, I think you’ll see most teams will be a lot more consistent. When you’re searching a little bit like we are, you’re searching to find a different combination.

I think we were pretty consistent for a while with Auston’s line with Cowan and Roslovic, and Duhaime’s line, or Blueger’s line. Everything in between got switched around. Now, because of the lack of success, we’ve got to try some other things. It really depends on how the team’s playing, who’s healthy, and what kind of chemistry you have with those lines.

Is there anything you’ve landed on and liked?

Hiller: If I did, we would have won, I think. It’s not that simple, but I think Auston’s line has been pretty consistent. I think Blueger’s line together has been pretty consistent. Those two are hard to break up. To your point, they’re really hard to break up because they’ve really been consistent, start to finish.

But we haven’t found anything yet in between. I thought Gavin’s had better games lately with John, so that’s a positive for him. But still haven’t found our sweet spot, that’s for sure.

Practice - November 22 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 1 Brendan Bonello Bonello Backup (EBUG) Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Rest 20 Nick Paul Paul i Maintenance 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day, UBI 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Day-to-day, LBI 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Day-to-day, LBI 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× – Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 4 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 20.0% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 56.8% FO% 10:10 TOI/GP 9:40 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 14 G 19 A 33 PTS 9 +/- 3.2 SOG/GP 53.7% 5v5 CF% 62.1% 5v5 GF% 1.32 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:51 TOI/GP 17:10 EVTOI/GP 3:27 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Aatu Räty , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -4 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:46 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Easton Cowan 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 56.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.20 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:50 TOI/GP 10:02 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brendan Brisson , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS -1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.68 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 14:58 EVTOI/GP 1:02 PPTOI/GP 0:43 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -10 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 45.9% 5v5 CF% 34.6% 5v5 GF% 0.56 PTS/GP 14:01 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:27 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -13 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 45.9% 5v5 CF% 27.2% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 56.7% FO% 17:20 TOI/GP 14:11 EVTOI/GP 3:09 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul ✚ 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: Maintenance Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 45.6% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 45.0% FO% 16:00 TOI/GP 13:06 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 2:06 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -4 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 41.9% 5v5 CF% 16.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 12:04 TOI/GP 11:18 EVTOI/GP 0:24 PPTOI/GP 0:23 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 49.8% FO% 13:09 TOI/GP 10:31 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:37 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -9 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 45.9% 5v5 CF% 39.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 20:01 TOI/GP 16:18 EVTOI/GP 3:18 PPTOI/GP 0:25 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 52.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:40 TOI/GP 8:40 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 41.5% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP 18:15 TOI/GP 15:13 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 3:00 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 1 G 15 A 16 PTS -10 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 43.1% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 23:54 TOI/GP 19:51 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:39 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -6 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 44.8% 5v5 CF% 36.8% 5v5 GF% 0.16 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 16:40 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:21 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 48.7% 5v5 CF% 48.7% 5v5 GF% 0.57 PTS/GP 19:09 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:04 PPTOI/GP 0:47 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.8% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:31 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:33 PPTOI/GP 1:38 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 25 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.28 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:03 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:40 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz ✚ 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) Injury Status: Rest 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 5 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.83 GAA .902 SV%