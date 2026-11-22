After Sunday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s defensive-zone battles, the possibility of reuniting Auston Matthews and William Nylander, and his decision not to call a timeout during the loss to Columbus.
Once the team was trailing last night, did you consider taking a timeout, slowing the momentum down, and chatting with your team?
Hiller: No.
Is there value in calling a timeout in some of those situations where your team’s kind of flailing?
Hiller: I didn’t think we were flailing in the third period last night.
With the lead slipping away?
Hiller: You can. Hindsight’s 20/20. You can call it, and then you can say, “Oh, you panicked the guys,” and they score, and you say, “Oh, you shouldn’t have done that.” There are different ways to look at it.
I didn’t think that was the case last night. I really didn’t. I thought we actually played pretty well defensively in the third. I think I looked up; they had maybe four chances, maybe five, but scored on the last two. Then we get the result we get.
Hiller: I thought it went okay. We didn’t do a lot of skating. If you watched it, you saw a little bit more battling and that type of thing. I thought last night, too often Columbus came out of our defensive corners with the puck, and we had people there. That hurt us in the D-zone. We continue to work on it.
Aatu Räty mentioned that he worked with you a little bit on Long Island. What do you know about him, and what do you think he can bring?
Hiller: It was a long time ago. He was a (draft) pick. He came in and had a really good training camp. He surprised a lot of us at that point, and then was involved in a pretty big trade for Horvat. I kind of lost track of him a little bit, but we’re happy to have him. I had a great sense of him. Smile on his face, confident kid. I remembered, more than anything, he had good hockey sense.
Will Räty play tomorrow?
Hiller: We’re still working through a bunch of stuff, but I would say it’s more likely than not.
How about Jack Roslovic?
Hiller: Again, it’s going to probably depend on that a little bit, too. We’ve got some real question marks around the lineup.
Is there anything to report on Anthony Stolarz? He wasn’t out here today.
Hiller: No, just rest. Nothing to get concerned about. Just rest.
With everything going the way it is, why not start a game with William Nylander on Auston’s right?
Hiller: We’ve tried a lot of different things. Is that what you’re saying? We did that earlier in the year a couple of times, but haven’t done it for quite some time.
I guess it’s always a consideration. What you want to do is try to balance those guys out a little bit. I think when you don’t have a lot of depth currently with the injuries, you don’t necessarily want to load them up. I have at times in-game. You’ve seen that.
Again, everything’s on the table. We talk about these things a lot. I’m not sure if you’ll see that or not, though.
How do you feel Nylander is being utilized in the lineup right now? What more do you want to see from him?
Hiller: From Willy, how’s he being utilized? He played quite a bit the night before. He didn’t play as much last night. He’s trying to get his game back, and I think we’ve seen some better signs offensively in the last two games. I think people would agree with that.
It’s hard to overcome the one big mistake in a game. You’ve got to play a pretty darn good game to overcome making a big mistake like he did. He doesn’t have to get three, but you can’t give the one up a game. That’s just obvious. We need offense from him, for sure, but not at the expense of another big mistake.
How do you think about the balance between rotating players through different forward lines and giving them some consistency?
Hiller: At different times, you can have consistency. If you’re playing well, things are going your way, and everybody’s healthy, I think you’ll see most teams will be a lot more consistent. When you’re searching a little bit like we are, you’re searching to find a different combination.
I think we were pretty consistent for a while with Auston’s line with Cowan and Roslovic, and Duhaime’s line, or Blueger’s line. Everything in between got switched around. Now, because of the lack of success, we’ve got to try some other things. It really depends on how the team’s playing, who’s healthy, and what kind of chemistry you have with those lines.
Is there anything you’ve landed on and liked?
Hiller: If I did, we would have won, I think. It’s not that simple, but I think Auston’s line has been pretty consistent. I think Blueger’s line together has been pretty consistent. Those two are hard to break up. To your point, they’re really hard to break up because they’ve really been consistent, start to finish.
But we haven’t found anything yet in between. I thought Gavin’s had better games lately with John, so that’s a positive for him. But still haven’t found our sweet spot, that’s for sure.
Practice - November 22
Maple Leafs Lines
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