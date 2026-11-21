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Ahead of his first game back in Toronto with the Blue Jackets, Matthew Knies discussed the emotions of returning, adjusting to the trade, and his memories of playing for the Maple Leafs.

Welcome back. How does it all feel, coming back here as a Blue Jacket?

Knies: It feels a little weird, honestly, a little awkward. But I’m just excited for the night. It’s cool to play on Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada kind of thing.

What do you think the video tribute and that moment will be like for you?

Knies: A lot of emotions. It’s going to be nice to see those guys and just chat with them after the game. It’s a lot of emotions.

How challenging was it to get through the initial days and weeks after the trade?

Knies: It was pretty difficult. Just the timing of it all, right before the home opener here — trying to get situated and comfortable, get to know the guys, the city, practice, and everything like that. It was pretty challenging for the first few weeks, but I’m really starting to get the grip of it and starting to really feel like home. That’s a good feeling.

At the trade deadline last year, your name was floating around in rumours, and then seemingly throughout the offseason. How difficult were those six months when your future felt a little in flux?

Knies: Honestly, I didn’t think about it at all. I never thought it would really happen. That’s just the confidence I had that I needed to play on this team. It wasn’t really a thought in my mind. It didn’t really worry me. But here I am, so maybe I should have been a little more on edge.

Why do you think you didn’t end up staying with the Leafs?

Knies: That’s a good question. I don’t know. That’s for the management here to decide, really. That’s not under my control.

What was your opinion of how the team handled those six months with your name being out there?

Knies: I think fine. Again, it didn’t get to me, so I think that was the first job of it. There’s obviously a lot of media, a lot of attention, but I think it kind of goes from person to person, how you handle it. I just didn’t really have it affect me or didn’t really read into it too much.

What was the weirdest moment in that first game against the Leafs?

Knies: Really, just lining up against them on the first draw. That was just so different. Then just seeing them walk to their bus after the game, really. When we drive home, it’s a little different feeling.

What have you found you like about the city of Columbus and being a Blue Jacket?

Knies: It’s definitely a little quieter than Toronto. A lot more laid-back and relaxed and super peaceful. All the people around the town have been great. Our team’s been great. There are a lot of younger guys, and you get to gel with them pretty well. I’ve enjoyed the time. It’s really just relaxed. I don’t see [the media] around there much. But it’s good. I’ve enjoyed it.

When you signed your new contract with Toronto a couple of years ago, you expressed how much pride you took in playing here. How do you look back at your time as a Maple Leaf?

Knies: I was pretty fortunate. It was such a privilege to play for them. The people and the staff that you meet there are world-class. Lifelong friends. But I felt like I didn’t accomplish what I wanted to there. We didn’t get as far as we needed to, and that’s kind of where that change happens, where you’ve got to make a move, and I was a part of that. But I’ll remember the people that I met, the camaraderie that we had, and all the teammates.

Who have you been in touch with the most from the Leafs since the trade?

Knies: Honestly, not a lot of them. It’s just kind of the way the schedule goes. You play so much and play so often. I’m excited that we’re going to spend the night here, and I can just take time and really spend some time and say hi to these guys. That’ll be nice for me.

Before the first game, you were asked what it would be like to play against Auston Matthews. What was that dynamic like after all those years playing with him?

Knies: It was difficult. Like you guys probably know, it’s not easy. He’s a good player. They just played really well against us and stole two points from us at home. Again, we’re going to have to try to do the same here.

You mentioned the timing of the trade, right before the home opener. Have you been able to get closure or come to grips with everything? Is today part of that?

Knies: I think so, yeah. Sometimes you just feel like you’ve got to turn the page. I think a day like this has kind of helped solidify that, really. But it’s so crazy coming back here and just seeing the city. It’s going to be a little bit before I get that full closure. But Columbus is starting to feel more like home, and I’m starting to really gel with these guys as teammates and friends. Hopefully, soon it’s going to kind of do it itself.

What was your favourite memory as a Leaf?

Knies: I think it was JT’s overtime winner when I first came up against Tampa. Caught lightning in a bottle, that one. Just being a part of it really was special. When I first came up, that was a whirlwind, too. That was definitely a good, key memory.

What would you tell other players about what it’s like to play in Toronto?

Knies: I feel like it’s a lot sometimes — a little bit overwhelming — but there’s a fan base that lives and breathes hockey. This city really wants to win. It was overwhelming at times, but you’ve just got to learn to be mature and handle it well. Just be a good person, be a good teammate, and that’ll kind of sort itself out. I think that’s all you can really do: control those things. I felt like if I did that well, then I would have a really good time here.

You were a pretty popular player here. What was your favourite fan moment or interaction around the city or with Leafs Nation?

Knies: I think there was one funny one where I came in for a game, and I almost ran someone over trying to park. They were wearing my jersey, actually, and they flipped me the bird. I was like, “Oh, gosh.” I don’t think they even recognized who it was. Then I went down to the parking lot.

It’s different. A lot of people around the rink. This was outside on — what is it? — Lake Shore and Bay Street, that corner. Yeah, that storm over there.