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After a 3-1 win in Boston, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the returns of Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons, Gavin McKenna’s progress, Chris Tanev leaving the game injured, and Morgan Rielly’s 99th and 100th career goals.

Hiller on what he liked about the performance:

I thought it was gritty. I thought our third period was our best up until the penalty. Now you go five-on-three, and we were on our heels. But I thought we battled hard through that. [Stolarz] saved us when necessary. In the last few minutes, they were in our zone, but it was just hard. We were competing hard.

Hiller on the importance of the next game in Pittsburgh with a long climb ahead:

We’ll just finish this one here today. But there’s no question… You guys have said to me, coming off a loss, “Is that a big game?” Yeah, they all are. They all are. Our margin for error is smaller now because of what’s happened. There’s no question.

Hiller on generating more offense from the defense:

We’ve had a better net presence. There are two things. I think we were guilty of not using our D as much in the O-zone — not going low to high enough. When we were, we weren’t at the net. But if you look at the goals from the last game, too, we’ve had a way better net presence. It’s not like they’ve been bombs of shots, but the goalie hasn’t been able to see them. It makes it hard.

Hiller on the impact of Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons returning, and McKenna’s performance:

Big difference, both of them, for different reasons, right? Kirill is the speed and skill, and on the power play. Sizzy — you saw how much I used him. Faceoffs and that goal, right? He was dangerous. He hit the crossbar there at the end, and that line was pretty good. I really liked Gavin tonight. We’ve just watched him — like we all know, you go up and you go down — but I really believe he’s on an ascension here over the last couple of weeks.

Hiller on William Nylander’s game:

It was all right. It was hard out there. There wasn’t a lot of time and space. He was all right.

Hiller on how the new power-play units performed:

I didn’t think our power play was nearly dangerous enough, either unit. That wasn’t a strength of ours tonight.

Hiller on the 5-on-3 kill in the third period and Stolarz’s key saves:

Yeah, that’s probably the difference. Ultimately, [Stolarz] had to make three or so really good saves. You’re going to give something up, and he was there. But I thought we battled. I really did. I thought the structure was good, but they had a couple of shots where he had to make big saves.

Hiller on Chris Tanev leaving the game injured:

Didn’t finish. Never a good sign for me. I don’t have an update. When a guy’s night’s over, it’s never great.

Hiller on seeing Tanev exit another game injured after everything he has been through:

I just feel really bad for him. He’s obviously missed quite a bit of hockey over the last couple of years. He loves to play, and you just feel bad for him when he’s not able to be out there.

Hiller on Morgan Rielly reaching 100 career goals:

That’s great. I know he was a really high pick, and you always have high expectations. But as a defenseman, to score 100 goals in the National Hockey League — and stay healthy — you got to do a lot of things right. We’re proud of him.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 3 vs. Bruins 1