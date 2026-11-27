Boosted by the return of Kirill Marchenko, the Maple Leafs aim to build on a good win over the Islanders in a Black Friday matinee against the Bruins in Boston (1:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).
Game Day Quotes
Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on the response he wants to see against the Leafs after a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg:
A big one. We left some points behind. I felt like we didn’t play too bad, but big mistakes cost us the game there, and that’s not our standard.
Yesterday, with Thanksgiving, hopefully today everyone is ready to go against a team who’s been struggling, but also they won the last game, so they will be desperate, too. Should be a good one today.
Anthony Stolarz on the significance of the matchup against the Bruins:
It’s huge. It’s obviously a division rival, and we haven’t had a division game in a little bit. After getting guys back and healthy, I can feel the energy in the room. It’s going to be a good one.
They’re four-point swings, and you want to go out there and make a statement. They’re [near the top] of the division right now, so it’s going to be a real good test for us.
Stolarz on supporting Sergei Bobrovsky through a slow start:
He’s been the same old Sergei. I haven’t seen a change in his demeanor. I’ve known the guy for three or four years, and he’s still the same supportive, happy-go-lucky guy.
We’re just continuing to work hard, worrying about our position, and doing what we can do to better the team. We’re just pushing each other and supporting each other. If you make a big save in practice, you hear all three of us, including Artie, banging our sticks.
I think that’s huge for the team. If they see us battling and us pushing each other, it’s going to make the guys up front want to push themselves, too.
Stolarz on the benefits of Artur Akhtyamov backing up in back-to-back sets:
It’s nice just to be able to relax. You don’t have to go through the process of getting up, taking the bus, going to the rink, and the meetings; you’re doing your routines, your stretches, and you never know what’s going to happen.
You have that kind of a stress-free day where you know that if something were to happen and someone else has to go in, you’re not going to have to go on back-to-back days. It’s just nice to have that stress-free day, relax, and not really worry about it.
Tavares on his new line with Gavin McKenna and Colton Sissons:
In my time around Gavin, you get a sense of his game and his playmaking ability and his IQ. Now, as he’s getting a better sense of what the grind is like and what the league is all about, you can tell he’s getting more and more comfortable. Even the games that maybe things don’t always go in or go your way, you just get a better feel for it. I think we’re playing off each other a little better.
Sizzy is a guy who has a tremendous amount of experience and understands his game really well. He understands just how to be really good in all areas, with how he supports the puck with and without it. He always seems to be in the right areas, knowing the way that helps support your teammates and linemates. He excels at it really, really well.
Hopefully, we can build some good chemistry and make a good impact together.
Aatu Raty on the opportunity to play with William Nylander:
It means a lot. Definitely, he’s the most skilled linemate I’ve ever had. It was great playing with him last game, and hopefully, we can build some chemistry. I thought we had a good game.
It’s just up to me to get open, and I know the puck’s coming. Obviously, I try to get him the puck, get it to him with speed, and then try to work in the corners and get the puck back. When he has it, he’s so dangerous.
Raty on developing his faceoff skills and pre-scouting opposing centers:
I’ve worked on it a bunch. I guess it’s something I’m really passionate about. I love working on it, I love scouting the opponent, and it’s been a skill of mine for a while.
In my mind, I try to think about how they’re coming, if I want to block the stick or if I want to do something else. I do a lot of scouting. It’s not often I change anything up, but I just like to know what they do and see if there’s anything crazy that stands out.
Raty on learning to switch hands for faceoffs:
In m y last year in Finland, head coach Olli Jokinen played a long, long career in the NHL. He was doing that, and he wanted every center to try it out, just kind of see how it feels. It took a while in practice to get comfortable and get the coordination on the other side of the body.
But once it got it, it helped me a lot. Before that, I was quite average, and then that year, I went up from around 50 to 55, and then I just kept building.
Raty on whether switching hands throws off opponents:
Probably not anymore. I think at the start, guys were looking at me a little weird, but I think now they’re used to it. There’s a couple guys in the league that do it, too.
Raty on the players and coaches who have helped develop his faceoff game:
I always try to keep my eye on everybody who’s in the top 10 and kind of see what they do. There’s so many guys that have one good thing. Maybe they’ve got a really good forehand or their strong side, or they own the tie-up.
We played against Pageau last game, and when I was with the Islanders, he helped me a lot. I took some draws with him, and he kind of showed me a couple things.
But mostly Olli — my coach in my last year in Finland — told me to flip the stick. I think that’s the biggest help..
William Nylander on his role in the Matt Barzal goal against the Isles:
I think I was going to lift his stick and get the puck. I was committed to winning that battle on that side of the puck, and he stepped inside and scored.
Everything gets very nitpicky when you’re on a streak like this. If we’re on the other side of this thing, and I do the same thing, if we’re 10-1, I don’t think anybody’s really complaining about it.
Obviously, I don’t want to be on the wrong side of the puck in that situation where that happens. But the situation is amplified when it’s going like this.
Nylander on whether he is desperate for a spark after eight games without a goal:
I don’t really know. I don’t think I need a spark. I’m trying to play my best every night. It’s not like my mindset is off, so I don’t know.
Jim Hiller on moving Nylander to PP2:
We think we’ve got some balance with two, and I think Willy can become a little bit more of a focal point on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. The other side has been running through Auston, John, and Gavin, so maybe he gets some more touches, and it allows him to be a little more creative.
Hiller on the challenge presented by the Bruins:
We know Boston well. I played against them with the Leafs and played against them with the Islanders. Pastrnak, of course. They always play a structured, physical game — that never changed — but they’re pretty dynamic up front with a lot of speed and skill. When you think about Boston, you don’t always think about their speed and skill up front, but that’s what we see with them.
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins: By the NumbersSwipe the table to compare teams.
|Category
|Maple Leafs
|Bruins
|Games played
|26
|24
|Record
|9–14–3[29th]
|15–8–1[T-9th]
|Points percentage
|.404[29th]
|.646[T-9th]
|Goals for
|82[14th]
|85[T-9th]
|Goals against
|92[27th]
|65[4th]
|Goals for / game
|3.15[18th]
|3.54[T-8th]
|Goals against / game
|3.54[26th]
|2.71[4th]
|Home record
|4–10–2[30th]
|9–5–0[11th]
|Away record
|5–4–1[16th]
|6–3–1[7th]
|5v5 shot attempts %
|48.2%[23rd]
|50.1%[17th]
|5v5 goals for %
|44.9%[26th]
|59.8%[4th]
|5v5 PDO
|98.4[24th]
|103.3[3rd]
|Power play
|25.4%[7th]
|20.0%[25th]
|Penalty kill
|82.3%[8th]
|80.0%[T-12th]
|Head-to-head (2025–26)
|1–2–0
|2–1–0
|Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
|Scorer #1
|Auston Matthews14–20–34
|David Pastrnak11–21–32
|Scorer #2
|William Nylander11–14–25
|Elias Lindholm11–11–22
|Scorer #3
|Jack Roslovic9–14–23
|Morgan Geekie6–15–21
|Scorer #4
|Easton Cowan9–9–18
|Pavel Zacha6–12–18
|Scorer #5
|Darren Raddysh1–17–18
|Fraser Minten9–6–15
Maple Leafs Lines
Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|1
|20Nick Paul
|34Auston Matthews
|86Kirill Marchenko
|2
|92Gavin McKenna
|15Colton Sissons
|91John Tavares
|3
|53Easton Cowan
|26Aatu Räty
|88William Nylander
|4
|24Brandon Duhaime
|73Teddy Blueger
|19Zack MacEwen
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|22Jake McCabe
|43Darren Raddysh
|2
|95Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|8Chris Tanev
|3
|44Morgan Rielly
|28Troy Stecher
|Scratch
|36Dakota Mermis
|3Nick Blankenburg
Goaltenders
|41Anthony Stolarz
|Starter
|72Sergei Bobrovsky
|Backup
|70Artur Akhtyamov
|Extra
Injuries Or Other Absences
|Player
|Status
|81Dakota Joshua
|Day-to-day, illness
|96Jack Roslovic
|Day-to-day, UBI
|3Nick Blankenburg
|Day-to-day, UBI
|82Cole McWard
|Day-to-day, LBI
|83Marshall Rifai
|Week-to-week, LBI
|18Miles Wood
|IR
|11Max Domi
|Long-term Injury, Back
Bruins Projected Lines
Forwards
|Line
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|1
|39Morgan GeekieGeekie
|28Elias LindholmLindholm
|88David PastrnakPastrnak
|2
|11Casey MittelstadtMittelstadt
|18Pavel ZachaZacha
|10JJ PeterkaPeterka
|3
|92Marat KhusnutdinovKhusnutdinov
|93Fraser MintenMinten
|51Matthew PoitrasPoitras
|4
|84Tanner JeannotJeannot
|52Sean KuralyKuraly
|47Mark KastelicKastelic
Defense
|Pair
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|1
|27Hampus LindholmLindholm
|73Charlie McAvoyMcAvoy
|2
|91Nikita ZadorovZadorov
|17Will BorgenBorgen
|3
|6Mason LohreiLohrei
|75Connor CliftonClifton
Goaltenders
|1Jeremy SwaymanSwayman
|Starter
|30Michael DiPietroDiPietro
|Backup