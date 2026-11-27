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Boosted by the return of Kirill Marchenko, the Maple Leafs aim to build on a good win over the Islanders in a Black Friday matinee against the Bruins in Boston (1:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on the response he wants to see against the Leafs after a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg:

A big one. We left some points behind. I felt like we didn’t play too bad, but big mistakes cost us the game there, and that’s not our standard. Yesterday, with Thanksgiving, hopefully today everyone is ready to go against a team who’s been struggling, but also they won the last game, so they will be desperate, too. Should be a good one today.

Anthony Stolarz on the significance of the matchup against the Bruins:

It’s huge. It’s obviously a division rival, and we haven’t had a division game in a little bit. After getting guys back and healthy, I can feel the energy in the room. It’s going to be a good one. They’re four-point swings, and you want to go out there and make a statement. They’re [near the top] of the division right now, so it’s going to be a real good test for us.

Stolarz on supporting Sergei Bobrovsky through a slow start:

He’s been the same old Sergei. I haven’t seen a change in his demeanor. I’ve known the guy for three or four years, and he’s still the same supportive, happy-go-lucky guy. We’re just continuing to work hard, worrying about our position, and doing what we can do to better the team. We’re just pushing each other and supporting each other. If you make a big save in practice, you hear all three of us, including Artie, banging our sticks. I think that’s huge for the team. If they see us battling and us pushing each other, it’s going to make the guys up front want to push themselves, too.

Stolarz on the benefits of Artur Akhtyamov backing up in back-to-back sets:

It’s nice just to be able to relax. You don’t have to go through the process of getting up, taking the bus, going to the rink, and the meetings; you’re doing your routines, your stretches, and you never know what’s going to happen. You have that kind of a stress-free day where you know that if something were to happen and someone else has to go in, you’re not going to have to go on back-to-back days. It’s just nice to have that stress-free day, relax, and not really worry about it.

Tavares on his new line with Gavin McKenna and Colton Sissons:

In my time around Gavin, you get a sense of his game and his playmaking ability and his IQ. Now, as he’s getting a better sense of what the grind is like and what the league is all about, you can tell he’s getting more and more comfortable. Even the games that maybe things don’t always go in or go your way, you just get a better feel for it. I think we’re playing off each other a little better. Sizzy is a guy who has a tremendous amount of experience and understands his game really well. He understands just how to be really good in all areas, with how he supports the puck with and without it. He always seems to be in the right areas, knowing the way that helps support your teammates and linemates. He excels at it really, really well. Hopefully, we can build some good chemistry and make a good impact together.

Aatu Raty on the opportunity to play with William Nylander:

It means a lot. Definitely, he’s the most skilled linemate I’ve ever had. It was great playing with him last game, and hopefully, we can build some chemistry. I thought we had a good game. It’s just up to me to get open, and I know the puck’s coming. Obviously, I try to get him the puck, get it to him with speed, and then try to work in the corners and get the puck back. When he has it, he’s so dangerous.

Raty on developing his faceoff skills and pre-scouting opposing centers:

I’ve worked on it a bunch. I guess it’s something I’m really passionate about. I love working on it, I love scouting the opponent, and it’s been a skill of mine for a while. In my mind, I try to think about how they’re coming, if I want to block the stick or if I want to do something else. I do a lot of scouting. It’s not often I change anything up, but I just like to know what they do and see if there’s anything crazy that stands out.

Raty on learning to switch hands for faceoffs:

In m y last year in Finland, head coach Olli Jokinen played a long, long career in the NHL. He was doing that, and he wanted every center to try it out, just kind of see how it feels. It took a while in practice to get comfortable and get the coordination on the other side of the body. But once it got it, it helped me a lot. Before that, I was quite average, and then that year, I went up from around 50 to 55, and then I just kept building.

Raty on whether switching hands throws off opponents:

Probably not anymore. I think at the start, guys were looking at me a little weird, but I think now they’re used to it. There’s a couple guys in the league that do it, too.

Raty on the players and coaches who have helped develop his faceoff game:

I always try to keep my eye on everybody who’s in the top 10 and kind of see what they do. There’s so many guys that have one good thing. Maybe they’ve got a really good forehand or their strong side, or they own the tie-up. We played against Pageau last game, and when I was with the Islanders, he helped me a lot. I took some draws with him, and he kind of showed me a couple things. But mostly Olli — my coach in my last year in Finland — told me to flip the stick. I think that’s the biggest help..

William Nylander on his role in the Matt Barzal goal against the Isles:

I think I was going to lift his stick and get the puck. I was committed to winning that battle on that side of the puck, and he stepped inside and scored. Everything gets very nitpicky when you’re on a streak like this. If we’re on the other side of this thing, and I do the same thing, if we’re 10-1, I don’t think anybody’s really complaining about it. Obviously, I don’t want to be on the wrong side of the puck in that situation where that happens. But the situation is amplified when it’s going like this.

Nylander on whether he is desperate for a spark after eight games without a goal:

I don’t really know. I don’t think I need a spark. I’m trying to play my best every night. It’s not like my mindset is off, so I don’t know.

Jim Hiller on moving Nylander to PP2:

We think we’ve got some balance with two, and I think Willy can become a little bit more of a focal point on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. The other side has been running through Auston, John, and Gavin, so maybe he gets some more touches, and it allows him to be a little more creative.

Hiller on the challenge presented by the Bruins:

We know Boston well. I played against them with the Leafs and played against them with the Islanders. Pastrnak, of course. They always play a structured, physical game — that never changed — but they’re pretty dynamic up front with a lot of speed and skill. When you think about Boston, you don’t always think about their speed and skill up front, but that’s what we see with them.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Bruins: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Bruins Games played 26 24 Record 9–14–3 [29th] 15–8–1 [T-9th] Points percentage .404 [29th] .646 [T-9th] Goals for 82 [14th] 85 [T-9th] Goals against 92 [27th] 65 [4th] Goals for / game 3.15 [18th] 3.54 [T-8th] Goals against / game 3.54 [26th] 2.71 [4th] Home record 4–10–2 [30th] 9–5–0 [11th] Away record 5–4–1 [16th] 6–3–1 [7th] 5v5 shot attempts % 48.2% [23rd] 50.1% [17th] 5v5 goals for % 44.9% [26th] 59.8% [4th] 5v5 PDO 98.4 [24th] 103.3 [3rd] Power play 25.4% [7th] 20.0% [25th] Penalty kill 82.3% [8th] 80.0% [T-12th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–2–0 2–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 14–20–34 David Pastrnak 11–21–32 Scorer #2 William Nylander 11–14–25 Elias Lindholm 11–11–22 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 9–14–23 Morgan Geekie 6–15–21 Scorer #4 Easton Cowan 9–9–18 Pavel Zacha 6–12–18 Scorer #5 Darren Raddysh 1–17–18 Fraser Minten 9–6–15

Toronto vs. Boston - November 27 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 20 Nick Paul Paul i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 3 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup 70 Artur Akhtyamov Akhtyamov i Extra Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i Day-to-day, illness 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day, UBI 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 26 Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 55.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 65.2% FO% 11:36 TOI/GP 11:05 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 14 G 20 A 34 PTS 12 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 63.1% 5v5 GF% 1.26 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:49 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS 2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 52.1% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 60.3% FO% 14:41 TOI/GP 11:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:49 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, illness Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 58.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Aatu Räty , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 1 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS -8 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 37.0% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 13:59 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -11 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 55.1% FO% 17:06 TOI/GP 14:03 EVTOI/GP 3:03 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 17:28 TOI/GP 13:58 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 7 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:06 TOI/GP 13:19 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.8% FO% 13:16 TOI/GP 10:39 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -6 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 42.2% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 34.4% FO% 19:45 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:07 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 8:45 TOI/GP 8:44 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:30 TOI/GP 14:38 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 17 A 18 PTS -7 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:53 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 20:14 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:15 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 12 A 14 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 19:05 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 26 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:31 EVTOI/GP 0:34 PPTOI/GP 1:40 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 52.2% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 7 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.63 GAA .907 SV%

× 70 Maple Leafs player card Artur Akhtyamov 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 176 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-31 · Kazan, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 3 W 9 L 2 OTL 3.65 GAA .874 SV%