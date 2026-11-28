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Ahead of Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Chris Tanev’s injury, Jack Roslovic’s availability, Sergei Bobrovsky’s return to the net, and the recent play of Gavin McKenna and Aatu Räty.

What’s your sense of Chris Tanev? It may be too soon to tell the timeline, but how is he holding up?

Hiller: He’s down, as he should be, and we’re not surprised. He’s such a warrior. To have to be out again is tough for him to take.

Do you have any sense of a timeline yet?

Hiller: No, we don’t. Can’t speculate right now.

Is Tanev still here with the team?

Hiller: He’s here.

Any lineup changes tonight? It looks like Dakota Mermis is in.

Hiller: It’s still a game-time decision for Roslovic, so we’re still not really firm on what’s happening there.

Nick Blankenburg was activated and is a right-shot. Why does Mermis get the call tonight?

Hiller: It’s been a while for Blanky. We really like Mermis’ game. He’s played more regularly — more lately, I guess I should say — and we liked his game. We really like his game, so he draws in first.

If you get Jack Roslovic back, what kind of boost does he give your top six?

Hiller: One thing that’s been pretty consistent is him and Auston playing together this year. I think Auston has really enjoyed playing with him. They’ve got chemistry. That’s probably the biggest boost we get: getting him back with Auston, if he’s healthy.

If Roslovic comes in, is it a one-for-one flip, or does the whole lineup change?

Hiller: We’ll have to wait and see on that one. There are lots of different combinations. There really are. We’ll have to decide first if he’s able to play, and then we’ll work it out from there.

What was your sense of Matthews’ game yesterday? It was a low-event game, but he had zero shots for the first time. What did you see?

Hiller: I just thought it was a tight game both ways. Usually, you get some looks on the power play, which we didn’t execute very well. I would say that was probably why he was down. But the five-on-five game for both teams was pretty tight.

With the power play a little off yesterday, do you anticipate going back to William Nylander on the top unit?

Hiller: It’s a conversation we had today. I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.

You talked about Gavin McKenna’s ascension after the win in Boston. What have you seen over the last couple of games that makes you feel that way?

Hiller: Just everything. He’s been a little tighter defensively. That’s always the biggest challenge for young players: to be in the right spots. In the NHL, it’s very subtle. It’s five feet here, 10 feet there, wrong angle here. Those things he’s really picked up on.

Then, he’s just been dangerous with the puck. He’s had the puck more. I think we’ve all seen it. He’s carried it through the neutral zone, and when he has it on his stick, he’s dynamite. The offensive part of it for him is just: where does he go to get the puck more? We’re seeing that.

You have no shortage of motivation to win, but considering all the outside talk about Sergei Bobrovsky, could getting him back in the win column be a rallying point?

Hiller: We don’t make it as big a deal internally as maybe it is externally. We want to win tonight. Bob’s going to go, and Bob’s going to get the job done, and the players in front of him got to get the job done. It’s a team, and we all have to do it together. We’ve gone through injuries this year. Whoever’s in has to get it done.

We’ve already seen Aatu Räty’s prowess in the faceoff dot. How much value does that hold when you’re deciding who plays?

Hiller: It holds a lot. You always say, get yourself on the scoresheet. If that’s a hit… By the way, he’s led us in hits the last two games, too. He’s not running people over, but he’s getting himself involved. We see that and appreciate it in different areas of the game.

There’s that, there are the faceoffs, and then when you watch his overall game, I talk about being in the right spots without the puck. It’s very subtle. Sometimes somebody else is in the wrong spot, and you’re in the right spot, and everything goes away. There’s no mistake. There’s no shot on goal. He seems to be able to do that pretty well.

It’s a bit of an unusual back-to-back with the afternoon game. Why did you decide to have anyone on the ice this morning?

Hiller: It was optional. Some guys hadn’t skated at all. For other guys, because we got in so early, if they wanted to go on and just feel the puck, we let them have that and make that choice.

What did you think of Kirill Marchenko yesterday afternoon? Did you see any rust?

Hiller: I thought I saw some rust, and that’s not surprising at all. Just the timing of the game. You can practice — that’s one thing — but you get into battles, and Boston’s a physical team that battles hard. There wasn’t a lot of time and space, so I would suspect he’d be better tonight.