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On 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman outlined the teams pursuing 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson and where the Maple Leafs fit in the crowded sweepstakes, given their limited assets.

Teams in on Edvinsson: San Jose, Anaheim, Utah, Carolina, St. Louis, Nashville, Boston, Seattle, Toronto

An unsigned RFA, Edvinsson must ink an NHL contract by Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EST to be eligible to participate in the 2026-27 season.

Friedman: Some of these teams don’t want to give up their best assets without a long-term commitment. Here’s who I think is still in the mix; almost all of these teams have asked about high-end young centers, and some have asked about defensemen. The team that makes the most sense for a lot of reasons is San Jose: they can make the trade, and they need him. I think that’s a place he’d be willing to sign long-term. I’ve heard there’s a limit to what the Sharks are willing to offer, and Detroit is still above that limit. That’s why the deal hasn’t happened. It’s the most obvious fit, particularly because I’ve heard he would sign there. San Jose feels it has gone far enough; Detroit doesn’t. Anaheim has a young center on the table, and perhaps more. I think a defenseman would have to be involved to make the numbers work. I don’t think Anaheim’s package is as strong as San Jose’s, but I think they really want to be involved. Utah can make the trade. I just don’t know how Edvinsson feels about them. I think they’re interested in him. Carolina could be in on Edvinsson. I can see them liking the player. There was a point earlier in the summer when they talked about offer-sheeting him, and then the question was whether they’d keep him or send him somewhere else. I think Carolina has interest. They put a value on things and stick to it, but I think they’re in there. St. Louis probably doesn’t have enough to get it done. Nashville has been very interested in Edvinsson from the beginning. They like him a lot. Remind me to circle back to Nashville in a couple of minutes. I’ve heard the two sides can’t agree on a trade; it’s been difficult for Nashville and Detroit to get a deal done. Boston is in. I think they really like the player and are prepared to pay a significant price. I’m just not sure they’re prepared to pay what Detroit wants. Seattle is in there. At one point, I heard Detroit asked them for Berkly Catton, and Seattle said, “We’re not doing that. Don’t even go there.” Toronto can’t put together the same package as a lot of these other teams. They just don’t have the assets. But I’ve heard Edvinsson is willing to sign there. One reason may be his agent, J.P. Barry: one of Barry’s longest-standing and most beloved clients was Mats Sundin, so there would be some familiarity. I know some people say Edvinsson will only sign with Toronto, or that Toronto is the only place he wants to sign. I don’t believe that’s true. I think there are other places he’d sign, but I do think he has interest in Toronto. I just don’t know if the Leafs can win this. I’ve also heard Washington mentioned. I don’t believe that’s the case; a few people pushed back on Washington. They’re not the team, and they’re not in it. If there are other teams involved, I’m not aware of them. That’s kind of the group I heard.

It is at least worth discussing the possibility now from the Leafs’ perspective. There is an obvious appeal to the 6’6″, 225-pound Edvinsson’s toolkit for just about any NHL team, let alone one with the Leafs’ weak and aging defense corps (and general lack of blue-chippers in the system ready to make the jump). There was similarly a lot of smoke around Kirill Marchenko, with reports that he was interested in Toronto and would sign long-term with the Leafs. Despite the perception that the Leafs might’ve been a negotiation ploy and might not have the interest in a winger or the assets to pull it off, they found a hockey trade and contract extension that worked. John Chayka has shown an aggressive nature in the trade market, not just with the Marchenko deal on the eve of the season, but dating back to his Woll and Paul moves, and his high frequency of trades in Arizona.

That said, if you’re contemplating a hefty package of assets for Edvinsson under the assumption he’s a top-pairing stud in the making, you’ve got to be satisfied, based on your pro scouting, that the following WOWY numbers are more related to the fact that he was still young and developing on a poor Red Wings team:

Simon Edvinsson at 5v5 with and without Moritz Seider

Edvinsson’s minutes TOI Goals (GF–GA) xG% CF% SF% SCF% HDCF% With Moritz Seider 1,587:46 71–50 54.14% 53.04% 54.91% 51.44% 52.55% Without Moritz Seider 1,234:07 40–54 47.33% 46.37% 45.47% 45.52% 46.17%

Carolina poking around Evdinsson, including weighing an offer sheet over the offseason, is interesting and notable, as the organization has shown an excellent eye for blue-line talent over the years. But it is fair to wonder just how good Edvinsson is. Moritz Seider is roughly a top-seven defenseman in the league; there are plenty of left-shot defensemen who can thrive next to him. In fairness to Edvinsson, Seider’s numbers have taken a hit across the board without him this season, although Dylan Larkin’s absence likely plays a role, too.

Long story short, there is some noise to sort through in this conversation that he’s some sort of can’t-miss top-pairing 23-year-old. His tools—size, skating, skill—are tantalizing, and he’s at an age where his game should still trend up. Still, any acquiring team would be betting that he’ll do that without arguably the best partner he’ll ever play with in the league.

Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade from the Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/ThYbzxDUZf — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 4, 2026

Given this is a long-term move, the immediate season isn’t the be-all and end-all, but it’s worth flagging that wherever Edvinsson goes, he’ll be jumping in halfway through the season after a holdout. We saw this play out with William Nylander, who produced the worst season of his career in 2018-19. So, too, did Jeremy Swayman in 2024-25. This wouldn’t be a move geared toward winning this season, but it’s at least noteworthy for a Leafs team trying to climb the standings.

What kind of return Edvinsson nets Detroit will ultimately tell us how much confidence teams around the league have in what he will become. As Friedman notes, other clubs can put together better offers than the Leafs. But the next question becomes: will they?

Is San Jose really offering Michael Misa, the 2025 second-overall pick? Is Boston really including James Hagens, the 2025 seventh-overall pick who tallied 12 points in 17 games before getting injured? If they are, the Leafs won’t be able to beat it. If they aren’t, a package around Easton Cowan should be more than tempting.

Cowan is 21 years old, off to a great start, and already looks like, at a minimum, a top-six forward. The discourse around him vis-à-vis a potential Edvinsson deal has probably gone too far. Yes, he’s a winger, but he’s highly skilled with a great motor and is the type of heart-and-soul player who can be a tone setter and a difference maker for a franchise. If a Leafs trade for Edvinsson somehow didn’t include Cowan, it’s a home run. With Cowan, it feels a little like robbing Peter to pay Paul, albeit with a premium position upgrade.

That said, if the Leafs truly believe in Edvinsson, they have to make this type of deal; the position is too important, and it’s such a major position of need for them, especially compared to the wing, where the organization possesses legitimate depth. Including the Colorado first-round pick would also be tough to swallow for a team that doesn’t have its own first-round pick in this upcoming draft, or its third or its fourth. They’d be able to backfill some of it, but one pick left in the first four rounds, given their place in the standings, would be a little ridiculous.

Also worth noting: the Leafs, with under $3 million in cap space next season, would need to jump through more hoops than just the acquisition cost. That shouldn’t be overly taxing, and nobody would be upset if the Leafs shed some of their older players and their salaries, but it’s still groundwork that needs to be done and doesn’t make this a cut-and-dry move.

No one in Toronto would complain if Edvinsson is a top-pairing stud. But once we’re entering a conversation about Cowan and a first-round pick, he damn well better be.