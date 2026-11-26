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After Thursday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed moving William Nylander to the second power-play unit, his conversations with Nylander during his slump, and Sergei Bobrovsky’s preparations for Saturday’s start in Pittsburgh.

What went into the decision to take William Nylander off the top power-play unit?

Hiller: We think we’ve got some balance with two, and I think Willy can become a little bit more of a focal point on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. The other side has been running through Auston, John, and Gavin, so maybe he gets some more touches, and it allows him to be a little more creative.

There’s probably some pride Nylander has in being on that unit. As a coach, how do you handle the message when you decide to make that change?

Hiller: We just talk about it like we do with all things. If that group starts first — or his group, I guess we want to call it that — then he’ll be happy. If the other group starts, sometimes that depends on who’s tired. Different things factor into it.

Those guys are spread out on a lot of different lines. Two defensemen on the one. There are a lot of different things that go into it. But the bottom line is, we need someone scoring on the power play, first group or second group.

Nylander seemed to think it was partly because of the turnover against Columbus. Was that part of the decision-making for you?

Hiller: There are a lot of different things that go into every decision. For me, I think the most important thing is that he can become a focal point there, and it can run through him, and he can have touches. Sometimes — we’ve talked about this before — even if you don’t score, if you’ve got the puck, for offensive players, it helps their five-on-five game, even if they’re just feeling it a little bit. He’ll get that opportunity.

What have your conversations been like with Nylander during this stretch?

Hiller: Mostly good. We have a good relationship, I would say. Sometimes we agree, and sometimes we disagree, like most people do. But I think there’s mutual respect there, so we just talk it out and move on.

What do you like about Nylander with Aatu Räty right now? Why are you going with that?

Hiller: We just thought that was a pretty good line. I thought Räty played really well. He kind of caught us off guard a little bit. We thought he’d have a smaller role in that game. He ended up playing really well, so we kept running with him. I thought he made some good offensive plays, and he’s just a really solid defensive guy. Seems like a good fit right now.

How do you get Nylander into offensive situations playing with Räty?

Hiller: Räty might start some faceoffs in the D-zone, but he might not be out there with his line. I would say the same thing for somebody like Willy. He might be in the offensive-zone faceoffs, and it might not be his line. We’ll just look for some of those opportunities if they present. If not, then we’ll just roll like we’re rolling.

Nylander is out here answering the bell whenever he makes a mistake, and Gavin McKenna happily answers questions about why he didn’t see the ice after scoring a goal. But Sergei Bobrovsky is being kept from the media. Is there a reason you don’t want him to talk to us?

Hiller: No reason for me. That’s not my department. I don’t think there’s any reason.

It seems like there are different rules for Bobrovsky than for the other 19 players.

Hiller: I don’t see it like that, and that’s certainly not my department.

Where do you think Bobrovsky is at as he gets ready to return on Saturday?

Hiller: Good. He’s had a couple of really good days. He’s excited. If you talk to him, he’s smiling. He’s ready to go. I’m sure he’s excited to get his next start.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh - November 28 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 20 Nick Paul Paul i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 3 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 26 Aatu Räty Räty i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i Day-to-day, illness 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i IR 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 26 Maple Leafs player card Aatu Räty 🇫🇮 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 204 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-11-14 · Oulu, FIN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 55.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 65.2% FO% 11:36 TOI/GP 11:05 EVTOI/GP 0:10 PPTOI/GP 0:21 PKTOI/GP

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 14 G 20 A 34 PTS 12 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 53.4% 5v5 CF% 63.1% 5v5 GF% 1.26 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 20:47 TOI/GP 17:12 EVTOI/GP 3:22 PPTOI/GP 0:14 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 4 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 38.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:50 TOI/GP 9:49 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 3 G 5 A 8 PTS 2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 52.1% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 60.3% FO% 14:41 TOI/GP 11:51 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:49 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, illness Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 11 GP 2 G 1 A 3 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 58.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 11:10 TOI/GP 10:26 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Aatu Räty , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS 1 +/- 1.9 SOG/GP 48.6% 5v5 CF% 51.2% 5v5 GF% 0.70 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:00 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:40 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 7 G 9 A 16 PTS -8 +/- 1.6 SOG/GP 46.2% 5v5 CF% 37.0% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 13:59 TOI/GP 11:34 EVTOI/GP 2:25 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic ✚ 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 9 G 14 A 23 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 17:26 TOI/GP 15:38 EVTOI/GP 1:46 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 17 GP 4 G 6 A 10 PTS -11 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 30.4% 5v5 GF% 0.59 PTS/GP 55.1% FO% 17:06 TOI/GP 14:03 EVTOI/GP 3:03 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 17:28 TOI/GP 13:58 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Kirill Marchenko 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 7 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 41.3% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 16:06 TOI/GP 13:19 EVTOI/GP 0:48 PPTOI/GP 1:59 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 4 G 3 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 39.2% 5v5 GF% 0.26 PTS/GP 51.8% FO% 13:16 TOI/GP 10:39 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Aatu Räty 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 11 G 14 A 25 PTS -6 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 47.1% 5v5 CF% 42.2% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 34.4% FO% 19:45 TOI/GP 16:15 EVTOI/GP 3:07 PPTOI/GP 0:24 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 21 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 52.1% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 8:45 TOI/GP 8:44 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -3 +/- 0.4 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 17:30 TOI/GP 14:38 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:50 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 8 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 2 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 50.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 13:17 TOI/GP 12:38 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 17 A 18 PTS -7 +/- 2.6 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 23:49 TOI/GP 19:53 EVTOI/GP 3:19 PPTOI/GP 0:38 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 1 G 5 A 6 PTS -3 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.8% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 20:14 TOI/GP 16:56 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:15 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 2 G 12 A 14 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.3% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.61 PTS/GP 19:05 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 26 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -5 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:46 TOI/GP 16:31 EVTOI/GP 0:34 PPTOI/GP 1:40 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 27 GP 2 G 6 A 8 PTS 6 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 50.2% 5v5 CF% 52.2% 5v5 GF% 0.30 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:17 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 2:35 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 7 W 5 L 1 OTL 2.63 GAA .907 SV%