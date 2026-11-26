After Thursday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed moving William Nylander to the second power-play unit, his conversations with Nylander during his slump, and Sergei Bobrovsky’s preparations for Saturday’s start in Pittsburgh.
What went into the decision to take William Nylander off the top power-play unit?
Hiller: We think we’ve got some balance with two, and I think Willy can become a little bit more of a focal point on that other group. It runs through him a little bit more. The other side has been running through Auston, John, and Gavin, so maybe he gets some more touches, and it allows him to be a little more creative.
There’s probably some pride Nylander has in being on that unit. As a coach, how do you handle the message when you decide to make that change?
Hiller: We just talk about it like we do with all things. If that group starts first — or his group, I guess we want to call it that — then he’ll be happy. If the other group starts, sometimes that depends on who’s tired. Different things factor into it.
Those guys are spread out on a lot of different lines. Two defensemen on the one. There are a lot of different things that go into it. But the bottom line is, we need someone scoring on the power play, first group or second group.
Nylander seemed to think it was partly because of the turnover against Columbus. Was that part of the decision-making for you?
Hiller: There are a lot of different things that go into every decision. For me, I think the most important thing is that he can become a focal point there, and it can run through him, and he can have touches. Sometimes — we’ve talked about this before — even if you don’t score, if you’ve got the puck, for offensive players, it helps their five-on-five game, even if they’re just feeling it a little bit. He’ll get that opportunity.
What have your conversations been like with Nylander during this stretch?
Hiller: Mostly good. We have a good relationship, I would say. Sometimes we agree, and sometimes we disagree, like most people do. But I think there’s mutual respect there, so we just talk it out and move on.
What do you like about Nylander with Aatu Räty right now? Why are you going with that?
Hiller: We just thought that was a pretty good line. I thought Räty played really well. He kind of caught us off guard a little bit. We thought he’d have a smaller role in that game. He ended up playing really well, so we kept running with him. I thought he made some good offensive plays, and he’s just a really solid defensive guy. Seems like a good fit right now.
How do you get Nylander into offensive situations playing with Räty?
Hiller: Räty might start some faceoffs in the D-zone, but he might not be out there with his line. I would say the same thing for somebody like Willy. He might be in the offensive-zone faceoffs, and it might not be his line. We’ll just look for some of those opportunities if they present. If not, then we’ll just roll like we’re rolling.
Nylander is out here answering the bell whenever he makes a mistake, and Gavin McKenna happily answers questions about why he didn’t see the ice after scoring a goal. But Sergei Bobrovsky is being kept from the media. Is there a reason you don’t want him to talk to us?
Hiller: No reason for me. That’s not my department. I don’t think there’s any reason.
It seems like there are different rules for Bobrovsky than for the other 19 players.
Hiller: I don’t see it like that, and that’s certainly not my department.
Where do you think Bobrovsky is at as he gets ready to return on Saturday?
Hiller: Good. He’s had a couple of really good days. He’s excited. If you talk to him, he’s smiling. He’s ready to go. I’m sure he’s excited to get his next start.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh - November 28
Maple Leafs Projected Lines
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