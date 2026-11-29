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On a night when everyone associated with the Maple Leafs was holding their breath wondering how Sergei Bobrovsky would respond after his break from the crease, the team completely let him down and spoiled a really good goaltending performance.

Unfortunately, this goes down as another loss with three-plus goals against for Bobrovsky, who did have a chance on the Kris Letang goal that made it 1-0 late in the first period but had no chance on the other two. He held the team in it while they were outshot 41 to 17 and handily lost each period territorially, before John Tavares — stripped by Ville Koivunen — gift-wrapped the Penguins the game-winner in OT. His dying-seconds save was the only reason they didn’t lose it in regulation with two goals against in the final minute. This was totally unfair to Bobrovsky, and given how badly he needed this one tonight, the team should be ashamed. Expected goals against the Leafs, by MoneyPuck’s count, were 4.7.

Despite getting out-attempted a shocking 49-18 without the Matthews line on the ice (Cowan-Matthews-Roslovic finished 13-13 in shot attempts at 5v5), the Leafs were somehow one minute away from their third straight regulation win on the road. They were opportunistic on the power play, with two good plays by Darren Raddysh — a good shot-pass for a Tavares redirect to tie it early in the second period, and his patented bomb to make it 2-1 six minutes into the third.

However, at five-on-five, their inability to break Penguin cycles and sustainably reverse the momentum throughout the game, particularly in the third period — when they were out-attempted 27-7 — eventually and deservedly caught up to them at the end, as the Penguins tied it in the final minute. So did the Leafs losing more and more faceoffs as the game wore on, as they won just six of 17 in the third and one of three in OT. The Leafs put three shots on goal (all from a distance) in 13+ minutes following the Raddysh go-ahead goal.

There is not much else to say, really. The Leafs were outcompeted through and through by a mediocre team that was playing on even less rest than they were. A point flattered them.

Post-Game Notes

In addition to Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance, probably the only other silver lining from this one was Darren Raddysh moving up to a 60-point pace with two good power-play points. Overall, it’s hard to complain about his contribution through nearly 30 games now. That said, not sure why he panic-iced it with so much time to do anything else with 1:20 left, leading to a tired Matthews-lost draw and the late tying goal.

The Leafs got a total of one point from Matthews and Nylander over the three-game road trip—Matthews touched the puck on its way to Tanev on his goal against NYI. In that sense, it’s hard to believe they got five of six points, especially when we add in a fairly quiet weekend from Kirill Marchenko as he gets back up to speed following the injury.

Did the Leafs play well in the first period? Definitely not. They had three shots on goal, albeit two were good chances — one where a Jake McCabe flip-in fell perfectly for Marchenko in alone on Arturs Silovs, and one where Nick Paul made a nice move around a defender and fired it into the breadbasket (both should’ve challenged the goalie more). Other than that, Pittsburgh controlled the period. Still, there is also no explaining the “cross-checking” call on OEL that led to the Penguins’ goal at the end of the first period. If you called that with any degree of consistency throughout a game, you would have 40 minutes of power-play time each night. It was nothing. Unbelievable.

You wish you could simply say “chin up” and move on after Tavares’ OT turnover, but it’s been too frequent a sight this season from him. He’s getting burned thinking he can turn away from or shed his check and buy himself time with the puck, but he is executing and moving so slowly that he’s getting easily stripped. The quick twitch has all but abandoned him. He’s got to adjust and move the puck quicker instead of thinking he can buy himself time with his feet. Obviously, he’s really showing his age this season, which is why he’s playing on the wing right now, but we’re also at the point where we’re living in denial by thinking he’s a good 3v3 option.

For himself and the team, William Nylander really needed to finish the breakaway in 3v3 OT, but the nightmare month continues for him. He’s completely lost his mojo 1v1 with goalies as his goal drought officially hits double digits.

It’s bad enough in general that McKenna isn’t seeing any reps at 3v3, but when the experienced veterans are doing things like that, it veers into sheer madness. The post-game logic from Jim Hiller was again completely incoherent. Again, he referenced that he didn’t play much in the third (we’re all trying to find the guy who did this!). This time, he added he wasn’t “dancing” (while admitting no one else was dancing); sure, McKenna wasn’t tearing it up at five-on-five by any stretch, but his puck recovery helped create the first PP goal, and he set up the second. Hiller also again referenced this elusive 3v3 practice time we’re all waiting for.

The Leafs have now lost four of five games this season that have gone to overtime or shootout. Good thing they’re leaning on the veterans…

The Leafs have been within a goal in the third period in 25 of their 28 games this season, which is the most in the NHL, but they currently have only eight wins in those 25 games.

We’re running out of words to express it, so maybe we can try this in language that might resonate with the Maple Leafs’ current head of hockey ops… I

I

In 2002, Wendy’s bought Baja Fresh for $275 million. They believed it was a winner at a time when fast-casual dining was booming. But the competition was getting tougher: Chipotle, Qdoba, and other rivals gained ground, and Baja Fresh struggled to keep pace. Its same-store sales fell 4.6% in 2003, then another 6.3% in 2004.

I

The warning signs were hard to miss. Wendy’s took a $190 million goodwill write-down in 2004. Yet Baja Fresh kept doubling down, from 169 restaurants when Wendy’s bought it to about 300. Many locations went ahead because the contracts were already in place and costly to unwind.

I

Wendy’s kept tinkering with the menu, but the results remained the same. Company spokesman Denny Lynch lamented, “There was a hope and belief it would turn around.” In 2006, after another major write-down, Wendy’s sold Baja Fresh for about $31 million. It had initially paid $275 million.

I

With his offseason bet on this head coach, John Chayka is currently in the Baja Fresh business. It’s time to cut the loss, sunk costs and optics be damned.

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Penguins 3 vs. Maple Leafs 2 (OT)