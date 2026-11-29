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On Saturday Night Headlines, Elliotte Friedman discussed William Nylander’s reaction to recent trade speculation, cautious optimism around Chris Tanev’s injury, and the Leafs’ continued involvement in the Simon Edvinsson sweepstakes ahead of the December 1 signing deadline.

Friedman on William Nylander:

There was a lot this week about William Nylander. A couple of things first. Number one, he has not asked for a trade, and the Maple Leafs have not gone to him and asked him for a list of teams he would consider. As a matter of fact, I think they told some teams that we need him to play better. However, I do think Nylander was rattled by all this. One of the reasons I believe he was rattled a bit is because he thought Toronto was maybe having conversations about him. That’s premature. I think there’s still plenty of time to see where this goes here. But there’s no question that I would say he was uncomfortable with everything that happened this week. I think he’s gotten the message. He understands the statement, and I think he’s going to be anxious to show that he can still be a very big part of the organization.

Friedman on Chris Tanev’s injury:

Chris Tanev was injured the other day against Boston. No firm answer yet, but they are hopeful — the Maple Leafs and Tanev are — that they have avoided the worst-case scenario, which would be great news.

Friedman on the teams pursuing Simon Edvinsson and the obstacles to a deal:

Simon Edvinsson, that’s a big one. Seventy-two hours until he has to sign, or he can’t play this year. Edvinsson has been doing some Zoom calls and some conversations with teams. One team that has entered the picture recently is Utah. I think initially they were trying to talk to him. At that point in time, he wasn’t sure. Now, either he has done or he will be doing something with Utah. I think a lot of focus remains on San Jose and Anaheim, but both of those teams have had difficulty closing the deal. Anaheim’s situation in particular, I think they’ve indicated that Pavel Mintyukov would have to be part of the trade so they could make all the money and the roster work. That’s still been a bit of a hurdle that the two teams are trying to work through. I still think Toronto’s in there. I still think Boston’s in there. I think other teams like St. Louis and Carolina have been around there. But again, it’s less than 72 hours before they’ve got to do it. It’s believed the price is a top young prospect, a roster player plus, but it’s been a bit of a moving target as we try to close all this.

Honestly, if anyone in the organization, top to bottom, isn’t rattled by the month the team has had, the rumours of wholesale change those struggles are instigating, and isn’t digging in to be a hell of a lot better, it would be pretty alarming at this point; let alone if Nylander — who has one goal, three assists, and a minus-six in the 11 November games over which the team is 2-8-1 — wasn’t jarred by it. Nylander has also shot 5.3% in November as a career ~14% shooter, so cooler heads prevailing and letting this play itself out over the next few months is the clear path forward, speculation aside.

For more thoughts on the Simon Edvinsson sweepstakes, we dug into that more in-depth earlier this week.