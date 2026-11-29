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After a 3-2 overtime loss in Pittsburgh, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s lack of energy, Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance, and his decision not to use Gavin McKenna again in overtime.

Hiller on the team’s effort:

Not very good. We didn’t have a lot of energy from the first shift through overtime. We had two or three good shifts where we played in the O-zone, but for the most part, no energy.

Hiller on the lack of energy despite both teams playing a back-to-back:

I don’t know. It’s a question that we got to try to figure out. It’s a long week. It’s an emotional week for us, but we’ve got to be better than that.

Hiller on Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance:

I thought he was good. Really disappointed that we couldn’t close the deal for him. He just saw too much at the end. That’s really disappointing because he had a good game.

Hiller on the power play producing two goals:

The first one was a bit of a broken play. Raddy makes a really good look there. On the second one, we just saw the bomb with traffic. It was just simple. It wasn’t necessarily that we were snapping it around, but we made two good plays and scored.

Hiller on keeping the power-play units together:

There are always different reasons, but we didn’t have a lot. We wanted to see what that looked like one more time.

Hiller on collecting five of six points during the week:

Like I said, it was an important week. It was a little bit of an emotional week for us. I don’t know if that had an effect on tonight at all. I’m disappointed we didn’t get six. If you said before the week started, “If you got five of six, would you be happy?” we probably would have said that. But when you’re in a game and you want to win, despite not playing well, the points are important. We’ll see how we answer the bell against Philly.

Hiller on the frustration of not securing the win for Bobrovsky:

To the first point we talked about, we’re a team. Sergei got to play tonight. He played well. He deserved better from us. That’s all I’m saying, especially at the end of the game.

Hiller on another blown lead:

Tonight was different. We were just talking about it. We’ve had some games where we’ve given up leads, but we were playing well, and there were a couple of chances. We were not playing well, and we were just kind of hanging on by our fingertips. That was different than some of the other games that we’ve lost. We weren’t connecting on any passes. We didn’t spend much time in the O-zone, so it’s hard to just defend, defend, defend.

Hiller on again not using Gavin McKenna in overtime:

Again, he didn’t play the last little bit. We’re trying to protect it. He’ll get his opportunity. But again, for us, it hasn’t been something that we’ve focused a lot on in practice. I’d like to get him some reps. We focus on a lot of different things. We’ve had forechecks, we’ve had O-zone, we’ve had D-zone, and we’ve had neutral (zone). That’s something that we’ll get to. When he does, he’ll get some reps and see if he can feel comfortable with it.

Hiller on whether McKenna’s overtime usage is a matter of philosophy or his play in regulation:

Yes and no. I think if he was on, like we’ve seen him on in the last few games prior, maybe that might be a different story. We’re not worried about it. He’s going to get out there eventually. But I didn’t think him in particular or anybody else was really dancing out there tonight, so we kind of went with the veteran guys.

Game Highlights: Penguins 3 vs. Maple Leafs 2 (OT)