Ahead of Saturday’s game against Columbus, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Kirill Marchenko’s return to skating with the team, scratching Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Ryan Tverberg’s first NHL game at center.
What do you think it did for the group to have Kirill Marchenko out there, — obviously, in a no-contact jersey — with the energy he brings?
Hiller: Could you guys hear him from the stands? That’s important, especially right now for us. But he’s like that every day. It’s great to have his energy, for sure, but it’s also great to see the speed and the skill and getting closer. There are two things there.
How much is Marchenko trying to convince you to let him play?
Hiller: I haven’t talked to him about that. He wanted to jump in the game we played at the end there. In a red, we didn’t want him in there, but he’s ready. I don’t know if you saw the 2-on-1 where he turned the corner and almost crashed into the post. He doesn’t look like he’s very tentative right now. He loves to play hockey.
There’s a lineup change tonight on defense. What went into that?
Hiller: [Mermis] has played really well. We’ve really liked Mermy’s game, and we’ve seen [Ekman-Larsson] play better. He hasn’t been as good as he typically is, so we’re just going to make a switch tonight.
Did you speak to Oliver? Obviously, he’s a proud guy. What’s your message to him?
Hiller: Yeah, of course. It’s tough. A good veteran player like that — we just need to get his game to the level that he’s used to playing. We just feel like it’s dipped a little bit.
Do you have any sense of why that’s been the case this season? OEL was obviously very good last year for this team.
Hiller: Not exactly. I don’t have the answer to that.
On Thursday, when the 3–1 goal went in against Los Angeles, did you sense tension on the bench or a feeling of “Here we go again,” given the quick goals against after you’ve scored lately?
Hiller: I would say this: No, but it felt like it, didn’t it? We don’t sense it. We’re trying to keep everybody positive. The guys on the bench are trying to keep everybody positive. We know the situation. I didn’t sense it, but we played like that a little bit.
We can’t do that. We have to go foot on the gas and go forward. We had a great message yesterday with Rory and Bob. It’s hard to do, and it’s the same for golf. The score will take care of itself. You just have to keep enjoying the game in the moment, and in the end, you’ll take the result because it’s the moment that matters. I think it was a great message for our team, and it speaks to those moments in the game.
What did you think of the fights at the end of the first period? L.A. was down and trying to get back into it, and Brandon Duhaime wanted to absorb that pushback. What did you think of taking those fights in that moment?
Hiller: I think our team’s been good that way this year. I think it’s been spread around. You saw it again with Blueger getting into something. As a coach, sometimes you pick your moments. I like our energy. It just shows, for me, that guys care, and they’re literally fighting to get ourselves out of this.
Do you anticipate seeing a lot more of Anthony Stolarz going forward?
Hiller: I don’t know if I would say it like that. We’re going to see him again tonight, but I don’t know if I would frame it like that. It’s always game by game.
It was a while ago, but is there anything you want your team to remember about the first game against Columbus going into this one?
Hiller: I thought we started really well. I know they scored early, but we started really well. We had good speed. We’ve watched that as far as getting prepared for Columbus. There were lots of smiling faces on the bench and lots of really nice goals. It feels like a long time ago. Again, we just got to get back to that.
How did you feel Ryan Tverberg showed at center the other night?
Hiller: I thought he was fine. He didn’t play that much. Probably similar to tonight, the lines will get mixed around a little bit. As they stand, they probably won’t finish. It’ll probably go through depending on some different things. But for a guy who’s called up, I thought he did a fine job.
Toronto vs. Columbus - November 21
Maple Leafs Lines
With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop.
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