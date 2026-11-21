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Ahead of Saturday’s game against Columbus, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Kirill Marchenko’s return to skating with the team, scratching Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Ryan Tverberg’s first NHL game at center.

What do you think it did for the group to have Kirill Marchenko out there, — obviously, in a no-contact jersey — with the energy he brings?

Hiller: Could you guys hear him from the stands? That’s important, especially right now for us. But he’s like that every day. It’s great to have his energy, for sure, but it’s also great to see the speed and the skill and getting closer. There are two things there.

How much is Marchenko trying to convince you to let him play?

Hiller: I haven’t talked to him about that. He wanted to jump in the game we played at the end there. In a red, we didn’t want him in there, but he’s ready. I don’t know if you saw the 2-on-1 where he turned the corner and almost crashed into the post. He doesn’t look like he’s very tentative right now. He loves to play hockey.

There’s a lineup change tonight on defense. What went into that?

Hiller: [Mermis] has played really well. We’ve really liked Mermy’s game, and we’ve seen [Ekman-Larsson] play better. He hasn’t been as good as he typically is, so we’re just going to make a switch tonight.

Did you speak to Oliver? Obviously, he’s a proud guy. What’s your message to him?

Hiller: Yeah, of course. It’s tough. A good veteran player like that — we just need to get his game to the level that he’s used to playing. We just feel like it’s dipped a little bit.

Do you have any sense of why that’s been the case this season? OEL was obviously very good last year for this team.

Hiller: Not exactly. I don’t have the answer to that.

On Thursday, when the 3–1 goal went in against Los Angeles, did you sense tension on the bench or a feeling of “Here we go again,” given the quick goals against after you’ve scored lately?

Hiller: I would say this: No, but it felt like it, didn’t it? We don’t sense it. We’re trying to keep everybody positive. The guys on the bench are trying to keep everybody positive. We know the situation. I didn’t sense it, but we played like that a little bit.

We can’t do that. We have to go foot on the gas and go forward. We had a great message yesterday with Rory and Bob. It’s hard to do, and it’s the same for golf. The score will take care of itself. You just have to keep enjoying the game in the moment, and in the end, you’ll take the result because it’s the moment that matters. I think it was a great message for our team, and it speaks to those moments in the game.

What did you think of the fights at the end of the first period? L.A. was down and trying to get back into it, and Brandon Duhaime wanted to absorb that pushback. What did you think of taking those fights in that moment?

Hiller: I think our team’s been good that way this year. I think it’s been spread around. You saw it again with Blueger getting into something. As a coach, sometimes you pick your moments. I like our energy. It just shows, for me, that guys care, and they’re literally fighting to get ourselves out of this.

Do you anticipate seeing a lot more of Anthony Stolarz going forward?

Hiller: I don’t know if I would say it like that. We’re going to see him again tonight, but I don’t know if I would frame it like that. It’s always game by game.

It was a while ago, but is there anything you want your team to remember about the first game against Columbus going into this one?

Hiller: I thought we started really well. I know they scored early, but we started really well. We had good speed. We’ve watched that as far as getting prepared for Columbus. There were lots of smiling faces on the bench and lots of really nice goals. It feels like a long time ago. Again, we just got to get back to that.

How did you feel Ryan Tverberg showed at center the other night?

Hiller: I thought he was fine. He didn’t play that much. Probably similar to tonight, the lines will get mixed around a little bit. As they stand, they probably won’t finish. It’ll probably go through depending on some different things. But for a guy who’s called up, I thought he did a fine job.

Toronto vs. Columbus - November 21 Maple Leafs Lines With an optional morning skate, these lines are merely a projection and final combinations won't be known until line rushes in warmups before puck drop. Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 20 Nick Paul Paul i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 77 Ryan Tverberg Tverberg i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 90 Brendan Brisson Brisson i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Day-to-day, LBI 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Day-to-day, UBI 82 Cole McWard McWard i Day-to-day, LBI 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i Week-to-week, LBI 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week, LBI 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury, Back

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 13 G 19 A 32 PTS 8 +/- 3.2 SOG/GP 54.1% 5v5 CF% 61.1% 5v5 GF% 1.33 PTS/GP 54.5% FO% 20:45 TOI/GP 17:07 EVTOI/GP 3:24 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS -3 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 44.4% FO% 11:43 TOI/GP 9:41 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:01 PKTOI/GP

× 90 Maple Leafs player card Brendan Brisson 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 188 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-10-22 · Los Angeles, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons ✚ 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 19 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 47.6% 5v5 GF% 0.32 PTS/GP 59.9% FO% 14:37 TOI/GP 11:49 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:46 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Ryan Tverberg , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 59.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 10:39 TOI/GP 10:05 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 0:32 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 8 G 9 A 17 PTS 0 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 48.8% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.71 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 16:37 TOI/GP 14:51 EVTOI/GP 1:01 PPTOI/GP 0:45 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -9 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 46.4% 5v5 CF% 36.0% 5v5 GF% 0.58 PTS/GP 13:57 TOI/GP 11:33 EVTOI/GP 2:23 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 23 GP 9 G 13 A 22 PTS 1 +/- 2.7 SOG/GP 51.3% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP 39.5% FO% 17:32 TOI/GP 15:43 EVTOI/GP 1:47 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS -12 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.64 PTS/GP 54.7% FO% 17:16 TOI/GP 14:09 EVTOI/GP 3:06 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Injury Status: IR Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , Gavin McKenna 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.3% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP 45.6% FO% 16:04 TOI/GP 13:14 EVTOI/GP 0:47 PPTOI/GP 2:03 PKTOI/GP

× 77 Maple Leafs player card Ryan Tverberg 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 187 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-01-30 · Richmond Hill, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -4 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 43.1% 5v5 CF% 16.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 12:31 TOI/GP 11:35 EVTOI/GP 0:28 PPTOI/GP 0:28 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.8% 5v5 CF% 39.1% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 50.7% FO% 13:05 TOI/GP 10:25 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:40 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Ryan Tverberg 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 11 G 13 A 24 PTS -9 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 45.7% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 20:02 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 3:16 PPTOI/GP 0:26 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 18 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 54.0% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 55.6% FO% 8:47 TOI/GP 8:47 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 13 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 42.7% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.08 PTS/GP 18:06 TOI/GP 15:09 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:55 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 48.5% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 14:42 TOI/GP 14:42 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 51.8% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 13:20 TOI/GP 12:36 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 0:44 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 1 G 14 A 15 PTS -10 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 48.7% 5v5 CF% 43.1% 5v5 GF% 0.63 PTS/GP 23:53 TOI/GP 19:49 EVTOI/GP 3:23 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -5 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 45.5% 5v5 CF% 37.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 20:02 TOI/GP 16:39 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:19 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Injury Status: Week-to-week, LBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 20 GP 0 G 12 A 12 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 49.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.60 PTS/GP 19:08 TOI/GP 17:18 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:46 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Injury Status: Day-to-day, UBI Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -6 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 50.8% 5v5 CF% 41.1% 5v5 GF% 0.04 PTS/GP 18:31 TOI/GP 16:20 EVTOI/GP 0:33 PPTOI/GP 1:38 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 24 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 50.7% 5v5 CF% 51.3% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 18:55 TOI/GP 16:08 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 2:44 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 5 W 4 L 1 OTL 2.71 GAA .904 SV%